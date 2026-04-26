Life Time Group Annual Meeting: Directors Elected, Say-on-Pay Passes, Deloitte Ratified

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday morning, conducting a brief formal session that included director elections, an advisory vote on executive compensation, and ratification of the company’s independent auditor.

Erik Lindseth, the company’s Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, opened the meeting with procedural instructions for stockholders attending via webcast, including how to vote electronically and submit questions. Lindseth said most stockholders had already voted by proxy and that proxy votes had been tallied for the meeting. He also noted that questions submitted during the meeting might not be addressed live and could be answered later directly or via a posting on the investor relations website, with questions retained for one week after posting.

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Quorum and meeting logistics

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Bahram Akradi called the meeting to order at 9:30 a.m. Central Time and stated that the polls were open for any stockholders who wished to vote or change their vote during the webcast. Akradi said notice of the annual meeting was first sent on March 11, 2026, and that stockholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 23, 2026 were entitled to vote.

Akradi reported that, as of the record date, there were 221,805,082 shares “issued and outstanding and entitled to vote,” with each share entitled to one vote. Based on a preliminary count, he said holders of at least a majority of the outstanding shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, establishing a quorum to conduct business.

Akradi also introduced attendees participating virtually, including Lindsay Pickler of Deloitte & Touche LLP, the independent registered public accounting firm for the company’s most recently completed fiscal year. He identified members of the company’s board of directors and executive leadership team who were attending, as well as Tony Carideo, inspector of election from The Carideo Group and Broadridge Financial Solutions, who was present to certify the voting.

Board and executive participants introduced

Akradi listed the company’s directors in addition to himself as:

Jimena Almendares

Joel Alsfine

Donna Coallier

Jonathan Coslet

John Heinbockel

J. Kristofer Galashan

Paul Hackwell

David Landau

Stuart Lasher

Jennifer Pomerantz

Andres Small

He also introduced members of the executive team attending virtually:

Erik Weaver, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Eric Voss, Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer

Parham Javaheri, Executive Vice President of Club Operations and Chief Property Development Officer

RJ Singh, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer

Stockholder proposals and voting outcomes

Akradi outlined three agenda items for the annual meeting:

The election of five Class II directors for three-year terms

A non-binding advisory vote to approve executive compensation as disclosed in the proxy statement

Ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2026

After asking whether there were any questions specific to the three proposals, Akradi closed the polls and said a final report of election would be prepared. He then reported preliminary voting results from the inspectors of election.

Based on that preliminary report, Akradi said Joel Alsfine, Jonathan Coslet, Kris Galashan, Stuart Lasher, and Jennifer Pomerantz each received affirmative votes and were elected as directors of the company.

He also said the non-binding advisory “say on pay” proposal received an affirmative vote by a majority of the votes cast and “therefore is considered to reflect advisory approval.” In addition, Akradi said the proposal to ratify Deloitte & Touche LLP received an affirmative vote by a majority of the votes cast and was approved.

Forward-looking statement reminder and adjournment

Before the meeting moved to a general question-and-answer portion, Lindseth provided a standard cautionary statement that remarks by Akradi and other officers or directors “may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties,” emphasizing that such statements are not guarantees of financial performance and that actual results could differ materially. Lindseth pointed stockholders to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including risk factors in the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025. He said copies of the Form 10-K had previously been made available to stockholders of record as of March 11, 2026.

Following the formal business, the operator invited stockholder questions regarding the company’s business affairs, including questions for management, directors, or Deloitte & Touche. No questions were addressed in the live transcript. Akradi adjourned the meeting after concluding there was no further business.

About Life Time Group NYSE: LTH

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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