WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 190,624 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 347.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,489 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.26% of Teradata worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 15,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Get Teradata alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $37.00 price objective on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TDC

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,177,162.66. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $602,945.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,985. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $2,295,481. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

TDC opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.10 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.Teradata's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradata, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradata wasn't on the list.

While Teradata currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here