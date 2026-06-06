WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $7,263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $223.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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