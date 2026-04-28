Nautilus Biotechnology Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Nautilus Biotechnology NASDAQ: NAUT reported first-quarter 2026 results and highlighted progress toward its planned commercialization timeline, with management emphasizing expanding early customer engagement, advancing its assay portfolio, and maintaining what it described as a cash runway through 2027.

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Commercial build-out and early access momentum

Co-founder and CEO Sujal Patel said the company continues to execute on milestones it outlined previously for 2026, including expanding the Iterative Mapping Early Access Program (EAP) and preparing for a commercial launch targeted for late 2026. Patel reiterated prior expectations that Nautilus plans to open the Voyager Platform for pre-orders in late 2026, with customer installations beginning in early 2027 and general availability of broad-scale capabilities in the first half of 2027.

Patel said building out the commercial organization has been a key priority for 2026. During the quarter, Nautilus hired Amber Faust as vice president of global sales and added two additional sales team members. Patel said the company believes the team positions it to engage prospective customers ahead of the commercial launch.

On the customer front, Patel said inbound interest in the Tau assay and custom assay development has been “steady and broad-based,” spanning academic, nonprofit, and biopharma organizations. He reiterated that the company’s first named EAP customer is Baylor College of Medicine.

During the Q&A, Guggenheim analyst Subbu Nambi asked how many customers are actively submitting samples for Tau early access. Patel said Baylor is the only EAP customer announced so far and added that the service offering is also being used for collaborator samples. Chief Scientist Parag Mallick said collaborations with the Allen Institute and the Neural Stem Cell Institute, among others, are ongoing.

Patel also described the program’s intent as enabling discovery and supporting publications and grant applications rather than driving near-term revenue. He added that Nautilus is beginning to receive requests to expand similar offerings into oncology-focused targets.

Scientific updates: Tau, alpha-synuclein, and oncology target selection

Mallick said the first quarter was productive for the product and scientific teams, adding that Nautilus is increasingly applying the platform to generate biological insights “not accessible to existing proteomics technologies.” He said the company continued supporting the Buck Institute for Research on Aging and the Allen Institute for Brain Science as they advance findings toward publication, and he characterized the projects as generating “the most extensive and quantitative view of the Tau proteoform landscape to date.”

Mallick highlighted work at the Buck Institute examining the relationship between the APOE gene and proteoforms of Tau, calling the linkage “previously intractable to study.” He said Buck’s data revealed “for the first time distinctive proteoform distributions associated with APOE mutations,” and he said the team looks forward to a forthcoming manuscript submission.

Mallick also said the company formalized its service lab capability to process customer samples during the quarter, supported by a verification and validation study and standardized, customer-facing data packages. He said the assay performed in the service lab passed verification and met requirements for accuracy, dynamic range, reproducibility, and stability.

On the alpha-synuclein program, Mallick said Nautilus made early assay development progress using commercially available affinity reagents under its Michael J. Fox Foundation-funded collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar. However, he noted that custom reagent development from collaborators was delayed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Mallick said Nautilus will incorporate collaborator-developed reagents as they become available and that, despite the timing shift, the program remains “on track scientifically.”

Nautilus also discussed efforts to broaden beyond neurodegeneration. Mallick said the company narrowed its oncology proteoform target down-selection to a prioritized set of candidates based on “biological relevance, assay feasibility, and customer interest.” He listed EGFR, AKT1, and P53 as examples of proteins being examined for oncology-focused proteoform assays. Mallick said the company remains on track to have one oncology-focused proteoform assay enter early access in the second half of 2026.

Broad-scale assay configuration: probe compatibility and validation work

Mallick said Nautilus made progress advancing its broad-scale proteome analysis assay configuration, including work on flow cells, surface chemistry, and computational models intended to form the basis of its launch configuration. He said side-by-side comparisons of the new configuration against the prior configuration showed “meaningful gains,” including the ability to increase the percentage of its affinity reagent catalog compatible with the assay configuration.

He provided additional detail on how the company qualifies probes, noting that while its catalog includes “thousands of probes” shown to bind trimer epitope targets, additional characterization is required before declaring them assay compatible in a single-molecule context. Mallick said Nautilus “nearly tripled” the number of probes qualified as compatible in the quarter, attributing the increase primarily to newer assay configurations and expanded testing of the catalog through those configurations.

Mallick also said the company achieved its largest number of high-cycle decode experiments to date, increased sample complexity in large-scale experiments to include lysate mixtures and full lysates, and began developing a validation pipeline for single-molecule identifications to benchmark results against orthogonal methods.

In response to a question from TD Cowen’s Kyle Boucher about remaining technical hurdles for broad-scale readiness, Mallick said the company expects to follow an approach similar to the Tau service offering: reaching performance targets and then completing a “full suite of verification and validation” before placing the assay in customers’ hands.

Customer diligence and deployment plans

Asked by Guggenheim about how pharma companies evaluate Nautilus’ technology, Mallick said diligence discussions often involve reviewing submitted manuscripts and technical deep dives into how the technology works and the data generated. He said there has been “significantly less interest” in head-to-head comparisons because the data produced is “very different” from existing platforms, including mass spectrometry and typical affinity-based platforms.

Patel added that, based on his conversations at US HUPO, prospective customers and key opinion leaders are most excited by what he described as data from the Tau proteoform assay that “isn't reasonably collectible with any other method.” He characterized that as enabling “net new biological insight.”

On deployment, Patel clarified that the Tau offering today is a services workflow in which customers send samples to Nautilus for analysis, and Nautilus provides a standardized report package. He said the first official EAP customer samples—excluding collaborators—will be from Baylor and “will happen shortly.” Patel also noted that an Alpha unit has been in the field for roughly a year at the Buck Institute, where Buck generates data on its own instrument.

Looking ahead, Patel said additional early access engagements will remain service-based until the second half of the year, when Nautilus expects to place a few beta units with additional customers in late Q3 and Q4 to test on-site capabilities, kits, shipping, and customer feedback ahead of the planned commercial launch.

Financial results and runway outlook

Chief Financial Officer Anna Mowry said Nautilus’ total operating expenses were $16.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, down 14% from the prior-year period. Research and development expense was $9.7 million, down 16%, which she said was driven primarily by a $1.0 million decrease in salaries and benefits related to the reduction in force implemented in the first quarter of 2025, along with reduced development costs, lower facilities costs, and lower stock compensation expense.

General and administrative expense was $6.4 million, down 12% year over year, which Mowry attributed primarily to a $0.6 million decrease in stock-based compensation and a $0.3 million decrease in salaries and related benefits.

Mowry said Nautilus ended the quarter with $143.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. She reported first-quarter cash burn of $12.8 million, which benefited from lower spending and $1.1 million in cash generated from stock option exercises. Based on the company’s “current trajectory,” Mowry said management believes its financial plan supports a cash runway extending through 2027.

Regarding revenue, Mowry said recognition associated with the Michael J. Fox Foundation grant has moved more slowly than originally anticipated due to delays tied to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. She said the company continues to expect approximately $0.5 million in total revenue for the year, with a greater portion shifting into later quarters.

In closing remarks, Patel said the company remains focused on its 2026 milestones and believes first-quarter execution keeps Nautilus “on a strong path toward launch readiness.”

About Nautilus Biotechnology NASDAQ: NAUT

Nautilus Biotechnology is a life sciences company developing a next-generation proteomics platform that aims to provide high-resolution, single-molecule protein analysis. Its core technology combines proprietary microfluidics, advanced optics and custom reagents to capture and identify thousands of proteins simultaneously, offering researchers detailed insights into cellular processes and disease biology. The company’s platform is designed to improve sensitivity, reproducibility and throughput compared with traditional mass spectrometry approaches.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus Biotechnology serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and research organizations seeking to accelerate drug discovery and biomarker research.

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