Noble Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Noble Financial raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Alliance Resource Partners' current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

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A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alliance Resource Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 11.35%.The company had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,058 shares of the energy company's stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,249 shares of the energy company's stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the energy company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 518,451 shares of the energy company's stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,579 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. NASDAQ: ARLP is a Tulsa, Oklahoma–based master limited partnership engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of bituminous coal. Through its subsidiaries, the company develops, owns and operates surface and underground coal mines, providing fuel primarily for electric power generation and various industrial applications. Alliance's integrated business model covers the extraction of raw coal, processing at preparation plants and delivery to domestic and export customers.

The partnership operates multiple mining complexes across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.

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