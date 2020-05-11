Deutsche Bank Increases GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $46.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the information services provider's stock. Deutsche Bank's price target points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised GrubHub from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on GrubHub from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on GrubHub from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.92.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrubHub will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,541,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $377,196. Insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in GrubHub by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,575,953 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $173,934,000 after buying an additional 1,570,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,419,099 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $117,665,000 after buying an additional 491,361 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,495,700 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $72,751,000 after buying an additional 817,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,660 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $47,754,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback

A fundamental concept of investing is to buy stocks at a value. One strategy used by investors is to focus on stocks that are oversold. Fundamental analysis can give investors an idea of certain stocks to look at. However, momentum is also important. For that reason, investors look for technical indicators to help them find oversold stocks that might be ready for a comeback.



One of the most popular tools is the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the velocity and magnitude of price movements. The index also compares them with the magnitude of average gains and average losses. The formula for calculating RSI is as follows:



RSI = 100 - ( 100 / 1 + RS) Where RS (Relative Strength) is the average gain divided by the average loss.



Investors can use virtually any timeframe they wish. One of the most common is a 14-day RSI. Decreasing the number of days makes the RSI more sensitive to price changes. Conversely increasing the number of days makes the indicator less sensitive to price changes. Investors may have different overbought or oversold indicators, but standard benchmarks are a stock may be overbought if its RSI exceeds 70 and may be oversold if its RSI exceeds 30.



The stocks in this presentation are chosen for a variety of fundamental and technical indicators. And all the stocks have been affected in one form or another by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "10 Oversold Stocks That Are Ready For a Comeback".