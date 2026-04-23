OFS Capital (OFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $9.4450 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 81.33%.The business had revenue of ($9.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.50 million.

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OFS Capital Stock Performance

OFS opened at $4.01 on Thursday. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

OFS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.0%. OFS Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of OFS Capital from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,908 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,221 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation NASDAQ: OFS is a business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed BDC, OFS Capital focuses on sponsoring capital structures that support growth initiatives, recapitalizations, acquisitions and other strategic transactions. The firm targets companies that demonstrate strong cash flow potential and scalable business models across a range of industries.

The company's investment portfolio typically includes senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments.

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