Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $79.1660 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.67 million during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $692.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGC

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $187,630.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.75% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company's stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

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