Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 26th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, Bitdeer Technologies Group, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, Cellebrite DI, and Bitcoin Depot are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models are tied to digital assets and blockchain technology— for example, firms that mine cryptocurrencies, operate trading platforms, develop blockchain-based applications or hold significant crypto reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the potential upside (and downside) of the cryptocurrency market without having to purchase digital tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 28,522,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,511,946. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.11. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,723,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,115. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,939. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.24.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.96. 18,748,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a current ratio of 10.41. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $347.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 3.52.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 28,656,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,704,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $581.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 3.69.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. 1,554,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,127. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Bitcoin Depot (BTM)

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $3.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,198,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,357. The company has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

