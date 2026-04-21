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Promising Restaurant Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Booking logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener identifies seven restaurant-related stocks to watch today: Booking (BKNG), McDonald's (MCD), Chipotle (CMG), Brinker (EAT), Toast (TOST), CAVA (CAVA), and Wingstop (WING), chosen because they had the highest dollar trading volume among restaurant stocks in recent days.
  • Restaurant stocks are consumer-discretionary and sensitive to trends in traffic, average check, commodity and labor costs, and overall economic conditions; investors typically evaluate them using metrics like same-store sales, unit growth, and profit margins.
  • The group spans traditional operators, franchisors and suppliers/tech providers — including travel/reservation firm Booking and POS/technology provider Toast — showing different ways to gain exposure to the restaurant industry.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Booking, McDonald's, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Brinker International, Toast, CAVA Group, and Wingstop are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating, franchising, or supplying restaurants and foodservice brands. Investors view them as consumer-discretionary equities sensitive to trends in traffic, average check, commodity and labor costs, and overall economic conditions, and they commonly evaluate these stocks by metrics like same-store sales, unit growth and profit margins. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMG

Brinker International (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TOST

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Wingstop (WING)

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WING

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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