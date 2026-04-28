Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 1.2% - Should You Buy?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.57 and last traded at $63.5310. 5,204,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,260,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.75.

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Key Realty Income News

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2%

The business's 50 day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's payout ratio is 277.78%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 61.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors now owns 41,598 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 119,043 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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