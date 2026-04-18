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Shipping Stocks Worth Watching - April 18th

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flagged five top-volume shipping stocks to watch: Viking (VIK), Frontline (FRO), Almonty Industries (ALM), Golar LNG (GLNG), and Scorpio Tankers (STNG), selected based on the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • The shipping sector is inherently cyclical and volatile, with performance driven by global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel and operating costs, and vessel supply/demand.
  • Notable company details: Viking operates a large passenger fleet (92 ships), Golar focuses on FLNG/LNG infrastructure, Scorpio Tankers operates ~110 tankers, and Almonty — included by volume — is actually a tungsten producer rather than a traditional shipping operator.
  • Five stocks we like better than Viking.

Viking, Frontline, Almonty Industries, Golar LNG, and Scorpio Tankers are the five Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage commercial vessels and provide maritime transport or related services (e.g., container lines, bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers, and ship management firms). Their performance is closely tied to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel and operating costs, and vessel supply/demand, making them cyclical and often more volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALM

Golar LNG (GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLNG

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STNG

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viking wasn't on the list.

While Viking currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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