Travelzoo (TZOO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $24.6160 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 million. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 132.89% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Travelzoo Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $80.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Travelzoo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel acquired 40,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 299.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,097 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 231,790 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Travelzoo by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,848 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,267 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,719 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Travelzoo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Travelzoo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo NASDAQ: TZOO is a global internet media company specializing in publishing curated travel, entertainment and local deals to a subscriber base of millions. Through its website, mobile applications and weekly email newsletters, Travelzoo partners with airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour operators and local merchants to promote time-sensitive offers at discounted rates. The company generates revenue primarily from media commissions, advertising arrangements and marketing services provided to its hotel and resort partners.

Founded in 1998, Travelzoo went public on the NASDAQ in 2003 under the ticker symbol TZOO.

Further Reading

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