United States Lime & Minerals (USLM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect United States Lime & Minerals to post earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 36.03%.The business had revenue of $87.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million.

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United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

NASDAQ USLM opened at $129.50 on Wednesday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $87.17 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.92.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals's payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 281.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,869 shares of the construction company's stock worth $19,248,000 after buying an additional 142,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,388 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $17,092,000 after purchasing an additional 129,534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,195 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,416,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,483 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 73,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estuary Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,112,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

Further Reading

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