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What is Northland Securities' Estimate for SEI Q2 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Solaris Energy Infrastructure logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Northland Securities raised its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Solaris (SEI) to $0.35 per share, up from $0.32, and also issued a FY2028 estimate of $4.68 while the current full‑year consensus is $1.33.
  • SEI beat Q1 expectations, reporting $0.44 EPS versus a $0.26 consensus and $196.24 million in revenue, with management citing contract wins and a major data‑center power agreement that improve recurring cash‑flow visibility.
  • The stock has momentum and analyst support—MarketBeat shows a "Moderate Buy" consensus with a $73.09 price target, and several firms (e.g., Stifel, Barclays) have recently raised their price targets.
  • Interested in Solaris Energy Infrastructure? Here are five stocks we like better.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) - Northland Securities raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure's current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure's FY2028 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

SEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE SEI opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 1.05. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $196.24 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Institutional Trading of Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 363.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company's stock.

Key Solaris Energy Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting Solaris Energy Infrastructure this week:

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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