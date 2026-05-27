What is Zacks Research's Forecast for JKHY FY2026 Earnings?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.65. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates' current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates' Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.08.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The business's fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $132.36 and a 12 month high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $615.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 242 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mimi Carsley purchased 375 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,658.84. The trade was a 6.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory R. Adelson purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, with a total value of $266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,623.12. This trade represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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