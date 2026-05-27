Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty's current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore set a $25.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kimco Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $24.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio is 120.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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