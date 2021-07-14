The 10 Most Searched Stocks on MarketBeat in June 2021

Identifying trending stocks is a sound investing strategy. When a stock is trending it generally has strong and growing interest from retail and institutional investors. The MarketBeat trending stocks report aims to identify trending companies based on the actions and interests of MarketBeat readers and subscribers. Rankings are calculated based on the number of new MarketBeat users that have added a given stock to their watchlist in the last 30 days and the number of such queries for a company on MarketBeat in the last 30 days.

Here are the top 10 most searched stocks on MarketBeat in June 2021:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) – This month could be considered the revenge of the tech stocks. As investors seem to be shifting back into several popular tech stocks. Leading that list this month is Apple. In its most recent quarter, Apple posted a 50% gain in revenue in addition to a strong earnings beat. This has sent the stock price soaring to all-time highs after months of consolidation.



Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – MSFT stock has been on a tear in the last 30 days. And the launch of its latest version of Window on June 24, 2021 has only accelerated the growth. Microsoft recently announced its purchase of RiskIQ, a security software maker for $500 million. Analysts see a large upside for Microsoft stock which will likely continue to reach new all-time highs.



Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - Facebook is another FAANG stock that cracks the list of trending stocks this month. Investors are relieved that, for now, the social media giant has been able to have the anti-trust case against it dismissed. Growth is slowing slightly, but FB stock is still up 30% for the year, making it one of the top-performing stocks as well as one that is trending.



Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Continuing the resurgence of FAANG stocks is Alphabet/Google. The company’s advertising business has recovered much faster than expected. And investors are starting to pay attention to the company’s growing cloud business. Both of these are two catalysts that are fueling the rise of GOOGL stock which has the potential to reach a market capitalization of $2 trillion at some point this year.



AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) – AMC stock is down 24% in the last month, showing that not every stock is trending for a positive reason. The beleaguered entertainment company continues to be on the minds of many retail investors known as the “apes.” Is this another dump after a pump? Who knows? For now, the bullish narrative is that cinemas are opening all over the country and blockbuster movies will bring back consumers. At some point, fundamentals will matter. Until then, grab your popcorn.



Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Nvidia has been one of the strongest performers in the semiconductor sector. That is evident in the performance of NVDA stock which is up over 100% in the last 12 months and has posted 55% growth in 2021 alone. At this time, the combination of analyst upgrades and institutional buying are both helping push the stock higher.



Nio (NYSE:NIO) – Investors are still plugged into EV stocks. But the flight towards quality is keeping interest in NIO stock high. The “Tesla of China” continues to impress investors with strong delivery numbers. And until there is a clear winner in the race to build a better battery, Nio’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program gives the company a distinct advantage.



Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Tesla topped over 200,000 deliveries in the second quarter and that is fueling interest in the company’s stock. TSLA stock is down 6% in 2021, but it is still up over 128% in the trailing 12 months ending July 9. Tesla remains a stock in which investors hold strong opinions on both sides. At this point, the bulls are winning.



Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) – After a month or more of trading sideways, AMZN stock has broken to the upside. In June, the stock rose 10% and with the e-commerce trend showing no signs of slowing down, that should set a new floor for the FAANG stock.



Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) – Closing our list of the top 10 trending stocks in June is Virgin Galactic. Space stocks are drawing interest from both retail and, increasingly, institutional investors. Virgin Galactic CEO Richard Branson’s recent successful flight into sub-orbital space will likely be enough to convince skeptics that commercial space travel may be a reality after all. All we can say is godspeed.

