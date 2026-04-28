Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $9.8434 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $322.89 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $352.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $295.46.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TMB Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $134,433,000 after purchasing an additional 130,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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