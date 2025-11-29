Free Trial
Airline Stocks Worth Watching - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
American Airlines Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • American Airlines (AAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the airline stocks to watch today, having the highest dollar trading volume among airline stocks in recent days.
  • Airline stocks are cyclical and high‑risk, being capital‑intensive and highly sensitive to economic growth, fuel prices, labor costs, travel demand, and regulatory or geopolitical events.
  • MarketBeat provides follow‑up research with individual reports on AAL, UAL and DAL and several featured articles for investors seeking deeper analysis or context.
  • Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group, United Airlines, and Delta Air Lines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is passenger and/or cargo air transportation. Investors view them as cyclical, capital‑intensive securities that are highly sensitive to economic growth, fuel prices, labor costs, travel demand, and regulatory or geopolitical events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Featured Articles

Should You Invest $1,000 in American Airlines Group Right Now?

Before you consider American Airlines Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Airlines Group wasn't on the list.

While American Airlines Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that are set to soar in 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and other economic uncertainty. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Search Headlines