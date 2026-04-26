Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today - April 26th

IREN, TeraWulf, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, Riot Platforms, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" is an informal term for publicly traded equities whose business or balance sheet gives them significant exposure to Bitcoin — for example, bitcoin miners, exchanges, firms that hold large bitcoin reserves, or companies that provide bitcoin-related services. Their share prices often move with the price of Bitcoin but also reflect company-specific factors (management, costs, regulation), so they carry both cryptocurrency and traditional equity risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

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Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

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