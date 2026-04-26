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Best Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today - April 26th

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener named seven Bitcoin stocks to watch: IREN, TeraWulf (WULF), BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Marathon Digital (MARA), Cipher Mining (CIFR), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and CleanSpark (CLSK), all of which had the highest dollar trading volume among Bitcoin-related equities in recent days.
  • "Bitcoin stocks" are publicly traded firms with meaningful Bitcoin exposure (miners, exchanges, holders, or service providers), so their share prices typically track Bitcoin moves but also reflect company-specific risks like management, costs, and regulation.
  • Five stocks we like better than IREN.

IREN, TeraWulf, BitMine Immersion Technologies, Marathon Digital, Cipher Mining, Riot Platforms, and Cleanspark are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" is an informal term for publicly traded equities whose business or balance sheet gives them significant exposure to Bitcoin — for example, bitcoin miners, exchanges, firms that hold large bitcoin reserves, or companies that provide bitcoin-related services. Their share prices often move with the price of Bitcoin but also reflect company-specific factors (management, costs, regulation), so they carry both cryptocurrency and traditional equity risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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