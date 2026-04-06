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Best Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Tilray Brands logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tilray Brands (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) are MarketBeat's three cannabis stocks to watch, chosen because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among cannabis names in recent days.
  • The cannabis sector presents sizable growth potential but comes with elevated regulatory, legal and market volatility risks, and MarketBeat notes a possible 2026 tax-reform "wildcard" that could materially reset valuations.
  • Each company operates internationally and concentrates on core cannabis activities—cultivation, processing, distribution and retail of THC/CBD products—giving investors exposure to both medical and recreational markets across multiple countries.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the cannabis value chain—cultivation, processing, distribution and retail of THC/CBD products, plus ancillary services like biotech, packaging, equipment and software for the industry. For stock market investors they offer exposure to a rapidly evolving sector with significant growth potential but also elevated regulatory, legal and market volatility risks tied to shifting laws and public policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tilray Brands Right Now?

Before you consider Tilray Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray Brands wasn't on the list.

While Tilray Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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