Best Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching - July 26th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive significant revenue or value from activities related to digital currencies and blockchain technology. These firms may be involved in mining cryptocurrencies, operating exchanges, developing blockchain platforms, or holding substantial crypto reserves. Investing in cryptocurrency stocks lets investors gain indirect exposure to the crypto market without owning digital tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.85. 35,546,767 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,217,080. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $82.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

NASDAQ:GLXY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. 9,316,579 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,829,707. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.67.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.27. 20,477,101 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,296,806. The firm has a market cap of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.40. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

