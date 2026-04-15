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Best Technology Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
NVIDIA logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged NVIDIA, Micron Technology, and SanDisk as the top Technology stocks by recent dollar trading volume, indicating elevated investor interest and liquidity.
  • NVIDIA (NVDA) is the standout name, with heavy trading driven by its GPUs, data‑center/AI compute offerings and growing initiatives (including quantum computing) that are drawing research attention.
  • Micron (MU) and SanDisk (SNDK) are notable for their memory and flash‑storage exposure, which positions them to benefit from rising GPU/AI demand and tight supply dynamics supporting pricing and revenue prospects.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

NVIDIA, Micron Technology, and Sandisk are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is developing, manufacturing, or delivering technology-related products and services—such as software, hardware, semiconductors, cloud platforms, and internet services. To investors they typically represent growth-oriented, often higher-volatility investments whose performance depends heavily on innovation, product cycles, competition, and regulatory or macroeconomic changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NVIDIA Right Now?

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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