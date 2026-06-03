Cheniere Energy FY2026 EPS Increased by US Capital Advisors

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy in a report released on Friday, May 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will earn $15.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.51. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy's current full-year earnings is $15.20 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.56 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 38.95% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $298.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNG

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $300.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,143,800. This trade represents a 24.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Key Stories Impacting Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy across several upcoming quarters and fiscal years, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger expected profitability ahead.

US Capital Advisors raised earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy across several upcoming quarters and fiscal years, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm also lifted near-term quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s earnings trajectory.

The analyst firm also lifted near-term quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Broader LNG market commentary remains supportive, with reports highlighting rising natural gas demand, increased European interest in U.S. LNG supplies, and a favorable backdrop for exporters like Cheniere Energy. US LNG exports fall in May on maintenance, Asia's take rises

Broader LNG market commentary remains supportive, with reports highlighting rising natural gas demand, increased European interest in U.S. LNG supplies, and a favorable backdrop for exporters like Cheniere Energy. Positive Sentiment: Cheniere also advanced its Sabine Pass expansion efforts by awarding an EPC contract to Bechtel, which supports long-term capacity growth. Cheniere Awards EPC Contract to Bechtel for Sabine Pass Expansion

Cheniere also advanced its Sabine Pass expansion efforts by awarding an EPC contract to Bechtel, which supports long-term capacity growth. Neutral Sentiment: One market note also pointed to Cheniere as still undervalued after its recent move, which may be helping sentiment but does not change the core earnings story. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) Stock Up 3.6% and Still Undervalued -- GF Score: 78/100

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cheniere Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cheniere Energy wasn't on the list.

While Cheniere Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here