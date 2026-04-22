Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $3.0616 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business's revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company's fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,129 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,638,510 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $356,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,870 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,414 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 266,476 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 104,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 102,101 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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