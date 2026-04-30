Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $62.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTKB shares. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytek Biosciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 150.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 338.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative cell analysis solutions. The firm develops and commercializes advanced spectral flow cytometry instruments and associated reagents designed to enable high-parameter single-cell analysis. Its technology platform offers researchers and clinicians enhanced sensitivity, resolution and flexibility compared to traditional flow cytometry methods.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Aurora and Northern Lights spectral cytometry systems, which support simultaneous detection of up to 64 fluorescence parameters.

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