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Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Earnings preview: Edenor is set to report after the close on Friday, May 8, with analysts forecasting an EPS of ($0.1729) and revenue of $218.06 million, versus the prior quarter's $0.80 EPS and $525.2 million revenue, signaling a sharp quarter‑to‑quarter swing.
  • Valuation & stock data: Shares trade near $24.94 with a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E of 5.83, and a 52‑week range of $14.38–$38.10 (50/200‑day moving averages ≈ $27.58/$28.77).
  • Analyst and ownership backdrop: The consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $36, institutional ownership is low at about 1.64%, and several funds have recently made modest buys or increases in positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results after the market closes on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) to post earnings of ($0.1729) per share and revenue of $218.06 million for the quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Stock Performance

Shares of EDN stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.71. Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor)

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,556 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EDN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EDN

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte SA (Edenor) is Argentina's largest electricity distribution company by customer base and network extension. Established in 1992 as part of the country's energy sector privatization, Edenor holds the exclusive concession to distribute and sell electricity in the northern and northwestern areas of Greater Buenos Aires. The company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol EDN, reflecting its role as a key participant in Argentina's regulated power market.

Edenor's primary business activity is the purchase of high-voltage electricity from generators and its subsequent transformation, distribution and retail sale to end users.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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