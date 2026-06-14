NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 267,159 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD - Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,518 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 267,159 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in JD.com were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JD.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,912 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 62.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,008 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,403 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rahlfs Capital LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rahlfs Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting JD.com

Here are the key news stories impacting JD.com this week:

JD.com Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JD.com had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JD.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JD

About JD.com

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com's business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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