13,210 Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX Purchased by Ticino Wealth

Ticino Wealth bought a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,637,776.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,199.67. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:RTX opened at $195.93 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.63 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market cap of $263.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company's 50 day moving average is $200.38 and its 200-day moving average is $187.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $203.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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