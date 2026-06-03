Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Marble Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marble Wealth LLC opened a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter, buying 15,344 shares worth about $5.28 million.
  • Home Depot reported quarterly EPS of $3.43, topping estimates, and revenue of $41.77 billion, also ahead of expectations. The company reaffirmed its FY 2026 guidance and analysts currently see a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $371.39 average target price.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $2.33 per share, payable June 18, which works out to an annualized yield of about 3.0%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,344 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.21 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $324.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Is Home Depot's Interconnected Retail Strategy Paying Off?
  • Positive Sentiment: A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Texas court nixes shipper liability in Home Depot/Werner case
  • Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s latest quarter showed revenue of $41.77 billion, beating expectations, and the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, which can reassure investors about earnings visibility.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Home Depot Right Now?

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
Trump’s Mission to Protect Your 40 Year Legacy
From American Hartford Gold (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines