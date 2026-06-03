Marble Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,344 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $311.21 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $310.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day moving average is $324.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Is Home Depot's Interconnected Retail Strategy Paying Off?

Home Depot’s interconnected retail strategy is being credited with lifting sales and driving double-digit online growth, even in a challenged home improvement market. Positive Sentiment: A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Texas court nixes shipper liability in Home Depot/Werner case

A favorable Texas Supreme Court decision limiting shipper liability in the Home Depot/Werner case may reduce long-term legal risk and investor uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Home Depot’s latest quarter showed revenue of $41.77 billion, beating expectations, and the company reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance, which can reassure investors about earnings visibility.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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