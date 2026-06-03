Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,064 Visa Inc. $V

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,064 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.87. The company has a market cap of $569.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $389.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here