1492 Capital Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in Globant S.A. $GLOB

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,008 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,596,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Globant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Globant by 473.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 561.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 83.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Globant from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Globant from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Globant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Globant from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globant

Key Globant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Globant had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $607.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Globant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Globant

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

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