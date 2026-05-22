24,461 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Strategic Agreement with Anthropic

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to roll out Claude Enterprise across its global operations, giving more than 30,000 employees access to AI tools aimed at speeding up drug discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercial work. Positive Sentiment: The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Article: Bristol Myers Squibb to Unveil New Data at ASCO 2026

The company said it will unveil new data at ASCO 2026, highlighting the strength of its oncology portfolio and next-generation pipeline, which could reinforce confidence in future cancer-drug growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary continues to center on the balance between Bristol Myers Squibb’s pipeline potential and patent-expiration risks, keeping investor sentiment tied to upcoming data readouts and execution. Article: How The Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Story Is Shifting Around Pipeline Hopes And Patent Risks

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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