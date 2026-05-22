Free Trial
Your $100 Credit Is Waiting! Get MarketBeat All Access Today
Lock In $149
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

24,461 Shares in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Purchased by Ignite Planners LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Bristol Myers Squibb logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ignite Planners LLC opened a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb, buying 24,461 shares valued at about $1.35 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with the article noting that 76.41% of BMY shares are held by institutional investors. Several other funds also slightly increased their stakes during the quarter.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.58 EPS on revenue of $11.49 billion, while analysts currently rate the stock a Hold with an average price target of $61.31.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bristol Myers Squibb.

Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Novem Group raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BMY opened at $59.58 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bristol Myers Squibb Right Now?

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
"Computers are about to become obsolete" - George Gilder. Here’s why.
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
"Golden Dawn": the code name that should be on every investor's radar
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines