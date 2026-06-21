340,130 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Acquired by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP - Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 340,130 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $11,823,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,104,057 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,081,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,068 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,289,627 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $930,446,000 after buying an additional 926,167 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,559,336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $297,699,000 after buying an additional 589,915 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,367,383 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $241,967,000 after buying an additional 431,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,015,901 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $244,192,000 after buying an additional 259,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, CFO David Tyler Krant purchased 1,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $55,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,415. This represents a 115.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIP shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP - Get Free Report) TSE: BIP.UN last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.46%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners's dividend payout ratio is 275.76%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. NYSE: BIP is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets across four core sectors: utilities, transport, energy and data infrastructure. Through long-lived, regulated or contracted assets, Brookfield Infrastructure provides essential services such as electricity transmission and distribution, toll road and port operations, midstream energy logistics and fiber-based data networks.

The company's utilities division encompasses regulated electricity and gas distribution networks in North and South America, Europe and Australia, ensuring stable cash flows under current regulatory frameworks.

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