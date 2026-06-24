51,512 Shares in NNN REIT, Inc. $NNN Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 469,045 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $20,000,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 77,022 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NNN REIT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in NNN REIT by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NNN REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings raised NNN REIT from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered NNN REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.8%

NNN opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.75 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. NNN REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.480-3.540 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. NNN REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.50%.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT NYSE: NNN, formally known as National Retail Properties, is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties across the United States. As a net-lease REIT, the company enters into long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants, shifting most property-related expenses, including maintenance, taxes and insurance, to its lessees. This structure provides NNN REIT with predictable cash flows and a stable income stream rooted in essential retail uses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and quick-service restaurants.

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, NNN REIT has steadily grown its footprint through disciplined acquisitions and selective lease underwriting.

See Also

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