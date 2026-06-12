7,531 Shares in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Bought by SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC

SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson reported strong Phase 2/3 results for in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, showing a statistically significant durable hemoglobin response and rapid onset of effect in a disease with no FDA-approved therapies. That strengthens the company’s rare-disease pipeline and could create a new growth driver. Positive Sentiment: The company is expanding U.S. availability of TECNIS PureSee IOL , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Article Title

The company is expanding U.S. availability of , a cataract surgery lens, which adds another incremental commercial win in medtech and supports recurring product revenue. Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson will acquire Firefly Bio for about $1 billion , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson will acquire for about , a move aimed at strengthening its oncology pipeline and signaling continued investment in high-growth cancer treatments. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Article Title

Several recent pieces highlight bullish valuation and dividend arguments, with investors pointing to JNJ’s strong balance sheet, durable cash flow, and attractive long-term total returns. Analysts also lifted some earnings estimates, reinforcing the view that the stock remains a defensive compounder. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Article Title

Recent commentary from Jim Cramer and other market writers praised Johnson & Johnson’s “great new drug profits” and “AAA balance sheet,” which may have helped sentiment but did not include a major new fundamental update. Negative Sentiment: The main offsetting headline is a $32 million asbestos/talc verdict in Los Angeles, which keeps legal risk in focus and could pressure sentiment around the stock’s litigation overhang. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. TD Cowen began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $149.04 and a 12 month high of $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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