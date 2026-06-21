9,107 Shares in Target Corporation $TGT Acquired by Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC

Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,107 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,903,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $257,571,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,870,210 shares of the retailer's stock worth $280,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,298 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 6,639.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,912,963 shares of the retailer's stock worth $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Target by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,505 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,146 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Target Stock Up 0.1%

Target stock opened at $130.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $137.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $120.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $126.11.

Get Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This trade represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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