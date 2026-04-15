9,817 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,817 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $282.42.

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $248.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $144.20 and a one year high of $303.80. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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