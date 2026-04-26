Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,175 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,782 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,123,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $276.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $287.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total value of $1,637,614.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,721,074.12. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $1,500,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 42,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock valued at $25,531,935 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised outlook — TXN reported $1.68 EPS (above estimates) and revenue of $4.83B, and management gave Q2 guidance above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Q1 beat and raised outlook — TXN reported $1.68 EPS (above estimates) and revenue of $4.83B, and management gave Q2 guidance above consensus, which is the primary catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Data-center demand surge — Management said data‑center revenue jumped sharply (reports cite ~90% growth), validating TXN’s role in the AI/data-center buildout and driving near-term upside. Read More.

Data-center demand surge — Management said data‑center revenue jumped sharply (reports cite ~90% growth), validating TXN’s role in the AI/data-center buildout and driving near-term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target hikes — Multiple firms (BofA, Rosenblatt, Robert W. Baird, JPMorgan, others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding momentum and buy-side conviction. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price-target hikes — Multiple firms (BofA, Rosenblatt, Robert W. Baird, JPMorgan, others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, adding momentum and buy-side conviction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic M&A — TXN announced acquisition of Silicon Labs to add embedded wireless connectivity, reinforcing its push into industrial edge and AI use cases that could expand addressable market. Read More.

Strategic M&A — TXN announced acquisition of Silicon Labs to add embedded wireless connectivity, reinforcing its push into industrial edge and AI use cases that could expand addressable market. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industrial demand mix — Management highlighted industrial strength alongside data centers; investors will be watching sustainability of both end markets into FY26. Read More.

Industrial demand mix — Management highlighted industrial strength alongside data centers; investors will be watching sustainability of both end markets into FY26. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit-taking risk — The rapid run-up has pushed valuation metrics higher (PE expansion), prompting caution that some gains reflect re-rating rather than only fundamental improvement; a few firms still hold conservative/neutral stances. Read More.

Valuation and profit-taking risk — The rapid run-up has pushed valuation metrics higher (PE expansion), prompting caution that some gains reflect re-rating rather than only fundamental improvement; a few firms still hold conservative/neutral stances. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed price-target signals — While many banks raised targets, at least one large shop set an equal‑weight/near‑term target below the rally level, underscoring divergent views on durability of demand. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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