Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,347 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 12,080 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,074.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,038,318 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,229,000 after buying an additional 5,524,354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,293,597 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $946,125,000 after buying an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,028,659 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 166,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,996,593 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $356,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 9.12%.The firm had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba rolled out its Qwen 3.6‑Plus AI model, positioned for developer and enterprise use with enhanced coding and agentic capabilities — a direct push to commercialize AI and expand cloud/AI revenue opportunities. Article Title

Alibaba rolled out its Qwen 3.6‑Plus AI model, positioned for developer and enterprise use with enhanced coding and agentic capabilities — a direct push to commercialize AI and expand cloud/AI revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reports say Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips and that Alibaba (along with other Chinese tech giants) placed large preorders for Huawei’s next‑gen AI processors — a sign Alibaba is securing hardware capacity to scale AI services without relying on U.S. GPU supply. Article Title

Reports say Chinese AI firm DeepSeek’s V4 model will run on Huawei chips and that Alibaba (along with other Chinese tech giants) placed large preorders for Huawei’s next‑gen AI processors — a sign Alibaba is securing hardware capacity to scale AI services without relying on U.S. GPU supply. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba led a RMB 500 million financing round in StairMed, showing continued strategic investment activity and partnership building in healthcare/technology areas that could support long‑term ecosystem growth. Article Title

Alibaba led a RMB 500 million financing round in StairMed, showing continued strategic investment activity and partnership building in healthcare/technology areas that could support long‑term ecosystem growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlights Alibaba’s shift to make AI more “useful” (developer tools and agentic workflows) rather than just bigger models — strategically sensible but execution‑dependent for monetization. Article Title

Coverage highlights Alibaba’s shift to make AI more “useful” (developer tools and agentic workflows) rather than just bigger models — strategically sensible but execution‑dependent for monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and reports note Alibaba’s Q3 results and AI chip pivot (including sourcing alternatives amid Nvidia restrictions) — important context for long‑term margins but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Analysts and reports note Alibaba’s Q3 results and AI chip pivot (including sourcing alternatives amid Nvidia restrictions) — important context for long‑term margins but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Discussion that Alibaba’s newer models remain closed‑source — could speed commercialization but may limit some community adoption; mixed implications for developer ecosystem. Article Title

Discussion that Alibaba’s newer models remain closed‑source — could speed commercialization but may limit some community adoption; mixed implications for developer ecosystem. Negative Sentiment: Market reports show the stock recently slid (~‑1.4% on April 2), reflecting investor caution after mixed headlines and profit‑taking following prior rallies. Article Title

Market reports show the stock recently slid (~‑1.4% on April 2), reflecting investor caution after mixed headlines and profit‑taking following prior rallies. Negative Sentiment: Macro data (strong U.S. payrolls) pushed U.S. Treasury yields higher, denting risk appetite and reducing odds of near‑term rate cuts — a headwind for growth and tech names, including Alibaba. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.89.

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Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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