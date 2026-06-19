Amanah Holdings Trust Invests $22.54 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $22,537,000. EPAM Systems comprises about 3.3% of Amanah Holdings Trust's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amanah Holdings Trust owned 0.20% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,074 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 232 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $112.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EPAM Systems from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Stock Down 12.9%

EPAM Systems stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $106.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.37. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.53.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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