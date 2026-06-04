Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Strategic Planning Group LLC

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,210 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $250.02 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Article Title

Amazon unveiled a new AI-powered warehouse robot and is backing a €10 billion expansion of its European fulfillment network, reinforcing expectations for faster logistics, lower operating costs, and continued AI-driven efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Article Title

Amazon’s Prime Day was moved to June 23–26 and expanded to a four-day event, which could boost near-term retail sales, Prime sign-ups, and ad revenue while highlighting Alexa AI features in shopping. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Article Title

Several articles pointed to Amazon’s growing AI and cloud opportunity, including comments that AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are compounding faster than retail and that Amazon remains one of the market’s main AI infrastructure beneficiaries. Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Article Title

Amazon overtook Walmart to become the largest U.S. company by revenue and surpassed $700 billion in annual sales, underscoring its scale and execution strength. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Article Title

Amazon launched Prime in South Africa for under $4 per month, a modest international expansion that supports long-term membership growth but is unlikely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Article Title

Amazon faces fresh pressure from a class-action lawsuit over Ring facial-recognition features and broader scrutiny of its data practices in Europe, adding regulatory and legal overhangs for AWS and connected devices. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Article Title

Reports that Amazon is willing to discuss shutting down operations in Quebec and that engineers criticized the company’s AI spending while layoffs continue may reinforce investor worries about costs, labor relations, and political scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Amazon insider selling remained a talking point, including a recent CEO stock sale, which can add to short-term caution even though the sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here