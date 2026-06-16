Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 1,832.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 22,135 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $227.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $236.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Compass Point restated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.23.

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Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $169.62 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $185.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Coinbase Global's revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total transaction of $324,365.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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