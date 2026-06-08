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Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Stock Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Franklin Resources increased its Arista Networks stake by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, ending with 7.88 million shares valued at about $1.03 billion.
  • Several other institutional investors also added to or initiated positions in ANET, and institutions now own 82.47% of the company’s shares.
  • Arista reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.87 versus $0.81 expected and revenue up 35.1% year over year to $2.71 billion; analysts still broadly rate the stock a Buy with an average target of $185.72.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.63% of Arista Networks worth $1,032,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,321,690.08. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock worth $314,941,943. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $154.23 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.90. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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