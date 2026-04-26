Arizona State Retirement System Sells 11,468 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,704 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 106.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts: Sign Up

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -308.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently -627.59%.

Key Headlines Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised Microchip Technology from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $85.00 price objective on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microchip Technology

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 98,814 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $7,959,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,922,319 shares in the company, valued at $799,242,795.45. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Microchip Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Microchip Technology wasn't on the list.

While Microchip Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here