Arizona State Retirement System Sells 22,670 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,696 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 537 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 840 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company's stock.

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Baker Hughes Trading Up 6.9%

Baker Hughes stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $69.86. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Baker Hughes's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Baker Hughes's payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Baker Hughes News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.23.

View Our Latest Report on BKR

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 5,063 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $298,919.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,367.20. The trade was a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,537.67. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,251 shares of company stock worth $35,311,023. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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