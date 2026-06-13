Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,703 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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