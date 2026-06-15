Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the company's stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $240.57 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $231.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.35. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $149.04 and a one year high of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson agreed to pay about $1 billion for Firefly Bio technology, a bet on improving treatment options for one of cancer’s most hard-to-target areas. Positive Sentiment: J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Article Title

J&J also reported encouraging late-stage results for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, reinforcing the company’s pipeline momentum in rare diseases. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Article Title

Analysts and commentators highlighted J&J as a defensive healthcare name with attractive valuation and dividend appeal, which can support buying interest in a volatile market. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Jim Cramer mentioned J&J while favoring healthcare over technology, which is a sentiment tailwind but not a direct company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson expanded U.S. availability of its TECNIS PureSee cataract lens, a positive commercial update but likely a smaller stock mover than the acquisition and pipeline news. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc-related legal headlines remain an overhang and could limit upside if investors focus back on litigation risk. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here