Atom Investors LP Grows Position in Globant S.A. $GLOB

Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) by 2,254.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,534 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 124,033 shares during the quarter. Globant comprises 0.7% of Atom Investors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.29% of Globant worth $8,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Globant by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globant by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Globant by 561.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Globant by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Globant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, and others, reiterated that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Globant and reminded investors of the June 23, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status, increasing legal overhang for the stock.

Multiple law firms, including Pomerantz, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, and others, reiterated that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Globant and reminded investors of the June 23, 2026 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status, increasing legal overhang for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit-related articles allege securities law violations tied to purchases of Globant stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, which may raise concerns about potential liability and management credibility.

The lawsuit-related articles allege securities law violations tied to purchases of Globant stock between February 15, 2024 and August 14, 2025, which may raise concerns about potential liability and management credibility. Neutral Sentiment: These updates are largely procedural reminders from plaintiff firms rather than new operational or financial guidance from Globant itself, so the market impact is centered on litigation risk rather than business fundamentals. Article Title

Globant Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE GLOB opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50. Globant had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $607.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.81.

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Globant Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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